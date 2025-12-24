Steam Down For Thousands Of Users On Christmas Eve: Is Valve's Game Distribution Service Working Again?
Reports of the service being down started coming in at around 2 pm ET, before being briefly restored around 2.39 pm. The restoration, however, was brief.Is Steam working again?
As of writing this, services had not been restored, as per the unofficial Steam Status website that tracks outages.
As per the website, Steam is experiencing "web socket errors", which are affecting the entire Steam store, community, and web API.Also Read | Beyond Call of Duty: The other iconic games created by Vince Zampella
Pageviews on Steam Status had also spiked to 239,000 at the time of writing, indicated a large scale outage.View full Image
Screengrab from Steam Status showing the status of Valve's game distribution service.
When Mint attempted to access Steam, it showed an error.View full Image
Screenshot showing the error while trying to access the Steam store page.
Valve, which runs Steam, has yet to issue an official update: nothing has thus far been posted on either Valve or Steam's social media handles.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
