Steam Down For Thousands Of Users On Christmas Eve: Is Valve's Game Distribution Service Working Again?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Video game distribution service Steam was down for hundreds of thousands of users globally on Christmas Eve, and with the outage stretching for over an hour, the issue could be serious.

Reports of the service being down started coming in at around 2 pm ET, before being briefly restored around 2.39 pm. The restoration, however, was brief.

Is Steam working again?

As of writing this, services had not been restored, as per the unofficial Steam Status website that tracks outages.

As per the website, Steam is experiencing "web socket errors", which are affecting the entire Steam store, community, and web API.

Pageviews on Steam Status had also spiked to 239,000 at the time of writing, indicated a large scale outage.

When Mint attempted to access Steam, it showed an error.

Valve, which runs Steam, has yet to issue an official update: nothing has thus far been posted on either Valve or Steam's social media handles.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)