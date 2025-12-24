Thankful For The Journey, The People, And The Lessons This Year Gave Me, Says Raashi Khanna

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who plays a pivotal character in director Harish Shankar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has now expressed gratitude for the journey, the people and the lessons the year had given her.

Taking to her Instagram post to share some BTS pictures of her shot on the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the actress wrote, "As Ustad Bhagat Singh wraps, 2025 comes to a meaningful close. Thankful for the journey, the people, and the lessons this year gave me. Here's to endings that make space for better beginnings."

It may be recalled that the actress had, a week ago, shared a few BTS videos of her from the sets of the film.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress had shared a couple of videos of her on the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and said, "Between action and cut, there's stillness. And sometimes, laughter. @harish2you #ubs."

The BTS videos had made it evident that the actress had a pleasant time, shooting for the action entertainer.

In fact, it may be recalled that earlier this year, the actress had described her experience of working alongside Pawan Kalyan in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' as a 'true honour.'

The actress in a post had expressed her excitement and gratitude for being part of the much-anticipated project. Posting a a selfie she had clicked with Pawan Kalyan, she wrote,“It's a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #ustaadbhagatsingh It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I'll always cherish.”

For the unaware, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh announced in July this year that Raashii Khanna would play a character called Shloka in the film.

Sharing her first look, they wrote on Instagram,“Team #UstaadBhagatSingh welcomes the angelic @RaashiiKhanna on board as 'Shloka' She brings her grace and charm to the sets. Shoot underway. Power star @pawankalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14.”

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi. The upcoming project marks Raashii's first-onscreen collaboration with Pawan.

The actress has previously collaborated with director Harish Shankar on commercial hits like 'Hyper' and 'Bengal Tiger'.