US DOJ Finds Over 1 Million New Documents Linked To Jeffrey Epstein, Seeks More Time For Release

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Wednesday (December 24) it has uncovered more than one million additional documents potentially related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, significantly expanding the scope of records under review for public release.

The department said the newly found material is being assessed and redacted before disclosure.

Deadline missed under new transparency law

The discovery comes after the DOJ missed a December 19 deadline mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed almost unanimously by Congress last month and signed into law by President Donald Trump. The law requires the release of all Epstein-related files held by the government.

DOJ cites victim protection for delay

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the delay was due to the need to carefully redact the identities of Epstein's victims. In a statement posted on X, the DOJ said lawyers are working“around the clock” to review the documents and make legally required redactions, adding that the process could take“a few more weeks” due to the sheer volume of material.

Congressional scrutiny intensifies

The Christmas Eve announcement came amid mounting pressure from lawmakers. A group of 12 US senators - 11 Democrats and one Republican - urged the Justice Department's watchdog to investigate the failure to meet the deadline. In a letter to Acting Inspector General Don Berthiaume, the senators said Epstein's victims“deserve full disclosure” and called for an independent audit.

Lawmakers accuse DOJ of violations

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a key author of the transparency law, accused the DOJ of breaking the law by missing the deadline and making“illegal redactions.” Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California said he and Massie would continue pressing the department, noting that additional documents were released only after lawmakers threatened contempt action.

Staggered release draws criticism

The DOJ began releasing Epstein-related records last week, followed by additional batches over the weekend and on Tuesday. However, the department has not provided a clear schedule for future disclosures.

Previously released records largely redacted

Many of the documents made public so far - including photographs, call logs, interview transcripts and court filings - were either already in the public domain or heavily redacted, often lacking sufficient context.

High-profile references in released files

Documents include a January 2020 note from a federal prosecutor claiming that Trump had flown on Epstein's private plane more frequently than previously known. Also released were emails between Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and a person signing off as“A,” with references suggesting the writer may have been Britain's former Prince Andrew. One message reads:“How's LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?”

(With AP inputs)

