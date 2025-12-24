ISRO's 'Baahubali' Launch A Milestone For India-US Space Partnership

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission, calling it a "milestone achievement" for the partnership between the two countries in the space sector. ISRO successfully launched the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-M6, also known as 'Baahubali', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, carrying BlueBird 6, a communications satellite developed by US-based AST SpaceMobile, marking the heaviest payload ever launched by an Indian launcher.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that the launch signified ISRO's heavy lift capability and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance. "Earlier this morning, ISRO's mighty LVM-3 rocket deployed the heaviest commercial satellite from America's AST space mobile into the perfect orbit. 2025 has also been a remarkable year of achievements between our two countries in space. Today's launch also signifies three other crucial aspects that I must highlight. One is ISRO's heavy lift capability, very clearly demonstrated through this launch. Two, the success of the Prime Minister's drive, intent and objective of achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the field of space and three, a good, strong, continuing milestone achievement for us to build upon for new avenues of partnership between our two countries," he said.

EAM Jaishankar Hails Self-Reliance, Tech Prowess

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the ISRO for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 'Bahubali', describing the mission as a reflection of India's advancing technological strength and emphasis on self-reliance.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to Team @isro on the successful launch of LVM3-M6 'Bahubali', placing the 6+ tonnes Bluebird Block-2 communication satellite into Low Earth Orbit." Underscoring the importance of the achievement, he said, "This launch of the heaviest payload ever from Indian soil reflects India's growing technological prowess," and noted that it also demonstrated the "success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

Mission Profile and Record Payload

The 43.5-metre-tall LVM3 launch vehicle, fitted with two S200 solid strap-on boosters, lifted off at 8.55 am from the second launch pad following the completion of a 24-hour countdown.

Nearly 15 minutes after liftoff, the BlueBird Block-2 satellite separated from the rocket and was placed into its designated Low Earth Orbit at an altitude of around 520 km, according to ISRO.

ISRO said the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, with a mass of about 6,100 kg, is the heaviest payload ever delivered by the LVM3 into Low Earth Orbit, surpassing the earlier benchmark of a 4,400-kg communication satellite launched in November. The mission is being conducted under a commercial contract between NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's commercial arm, and AST SpaceMobile. (ANI)

