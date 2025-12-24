Christmas 2025: Applebee's, Mcdonald's, Wendy's Among Restaurants Open In US On December 25-Check List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) From quick-service outlets to full-service dining, here's a detailed list of restaurants operating on Christmas Day.

Applebee's: Some Applebee's locations will be open on Christmas, though hours may differ by restaurant. Guests are advised to check with their nearest outlet for specific timings, according to a report from Today.

McDonald's: Most McDonald's outlets remain open on holidays, including Christmas. However, operating hours may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to check the store locator to confirm Christmas Day timings.

Bertucci's: Bertucci's will be welcoming customers on Christmas Day from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The Halal Guys:The Halal Guys will be open on Christmas, though some outlets may follow modified holiday hours.

Waffle House: Waffle House locations operate 365 days a year and will be open on Christmas Day.

Wendy's: Several Wendy's restaurants will remain open on Christmas, with operating hours differing by location.

