FM calls to not import liquefied natural gas from Russia

(MENAFN) Foreign Andrii Sybiha has urged the European Union to ban the brought in of liquefied natural from Russia in order not to fund the criminal Kremlin government. The of Foreign Affairs stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reads.



As stated, Sybiha commented in this way to the Financial Times publication that in 2024, EU nations brought in record volume of Russian liquefied natural gas.



‘This is unacceptable. Imports of Russian gas to the EU should be banned as part of further sanctions and replaced with supplies from the US and other partners,’ the minister posted on social media platform X.



In line with him, there is a good amount liquefied natural gas on the market ‘not to finance the criminal Russian regime with its aggression, war crimes and hybrid attacks’.



As informed, in November, the German Ministry of Economy advised governmental LNG terminals not to approve any Russian liquefied natural gas tankers.





