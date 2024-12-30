FM calls to not import liquefied natural gas from Russia
Date
12/30/2024 12:40:19 AM
(MENAFN) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged the European Union to ban the brought in of liquefied natural gas from Russia in order not to fund the criminal Kremlin government. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reads.
As stated, Sybiha commented in this way to the Financial Times publication that in 2024, EU nations brought in record volume of Russian liquefied natural gas.
‘This is unacceptable. Imports of Russian LNG gas to the EU should be banned as part of further sanctions and replaced with supplies from the US and other partners,’ the minister posted on social media platform X.
In line with him, there is a good amount liquefied natural gas on the market ‘not to finance the criminal Russian regime with its aggression, war crimes and hybrid attacks’.
As informed, in November, the German Ministry of Economy advised governmental LNG terminals not to approve any Russian liquefied natural gas tankers.
MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.