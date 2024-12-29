Hassan Calls Health, Education Services In Madaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, December 29 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan visited six key sites in Madaba on Sunday including health, production and service facilities as part of field visits across the Kingdom.Hassan visited the outpatient building at Al-Nadim Governmental Hospital where he, alongside the Minister of Health, listened to feedback from staff and visitors regarding the facility.Established in 1979, the building is experiencing a growing number of visitors and is located at a considerable distance from the main hospital. Hassan urged quicker transfer of outpatient clinics to a new building as part of an ongoing project slated for completion in the first half of 2025.In Dhiban District, the Prime Minister visited the Al-Arid Health Centre, where he directed maintenance work on certain facilities and called for an assessment of the medical and administrative staff to address "actual needs."The Prime Minister, accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, toured the Al-Safi Garment Factory in Malih District, which offers over 600 job opportunities for women in the region.He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the factory's expansion efforts to create more job opportunities for local women and youth.During his visit to the Community Development Centre in the Jabal Bani Hamida area of Dhiban District, the Prime Minister directed a study on establishing a cooperative association for the more than 300 beneficiaries of the centre's training programmes.The Prime Minister instructed the provision of tools and supplies for small home-based projects and encouraged collaboration with specialised designers to help market products through digital platforms.The Prime Minister visited the Bani Hamida Women's Weaving Project, which aims to preserve the traditional craft of weaving and rug-making. The project provides numerous job opportunities for women in the region.He inspected the tourist corridor project – the longitudinal park (Al-Faisaliah Road – Mount Nebo) in Madaba, a project being implemented by the Greater Madaba Municipality with funding from the World Bank Group.The project, which emerged from a design competition, will link the tourist sites of Mount Nebo and the Dead Sea, serving as a cultural gateway.The project includes road rehabilitation, the addition of mosaic panels, pedestrian walkways, a dedicated bicycle path, tree planting and lighting.The Prime Minister listened to the locals' concerns regarding public transport in Madaba. In response, he instructed the provision of buses to serve key residential and commercial areas, including the industrial city, sports city and other vital local projects.