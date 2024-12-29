NATO's Influence, Russia's Strategy, And The Quest For Peace

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Since the end of the Cold War, it was left up to Alliance and the Western World to fill the void that emerged, moving in to assert a significant influence in Eastern Europe.

A few countries became new members of the NATO Alliance, which, in turn, positioned NATO on Russia's doorstep.

To Russia, an outside intervention into Ukraine feels akin to a direct intervention in their own domestic affairs.

The West and NATO were instrumental in setting Ukraine's future course, which eventually pushed officials in Ukraine to seek NATO membership - which is a“red line” in Russian perspective.

It is simply unacceptable to Russia to allow its neighbor to join a strategic defense alliance that could, in their view, be used to counter Russian aggression.

The prospect of NATO forces building bases, placing ballistic missiles-whether short, medium, or long-range - on their doorstep is equally unacceptable.

The Western World and the wider international community pay no heed to Putin's messages and warnings that were sent.

The decision to move and to occupy Ukraine was then made. The US foreign policy viewpoint, which persists in a notion that Russia is the“evil empire,” continues to drive strategic thinking that seeks to limit Russia's influence in both Eastern and Western Europe.

The idea of containment in the US foreign policy was always there, despite the end of the Cold War following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Turning to Russia's adaptation of its global strategy, especially considering the ongoing war and the sanctions imposed by the West, we see that Putin's leadership has reshaped the country.

When he became president in 2000, Putin consolidated Russia's resources and began rebuilding a fragmented nation that had suffered greatly from the breakup of the Soviet Union. He overcame the country's financial problems, redirected industry, and revitalized Russia's ability to export oil, contributing to its economic recovery.

With this significant achievement-Putin displayed a level of determination and strength that made Russia a key international player once again.

Putin's nerves of steel is evident in his ability to withstand pressure in the ongoing conflict, as the West, particularly European countries and the US under the NATO Alliance, has poured billions of dollars to Ukraine. Despite that, Russia continues to uphold its grounds.

This suggests that Putin is a president who must be approached earnestly.

In international relations, Putin's Russia is an undeniable force.

The global community, including the US, Western Europe, and even China, must learn how to engage with him. The Ukrainians should also find means and methods to communicate and negotiate.

The idea that only through war and through the supply of arms to roll back the Russians forces out of Ukraine is one point of view, but so far it has not worked.

Therefore, there must be other means to bring the parties together to find a compromise solution to bring an immediate ceasefire and to stop the suffering of all people in the region.

There must be an end to this war as soon as possible.

In the world today, some countries remain ideologically motivated, believing they are entitled to impose their worldview on others.

However, this approach is no longer viable. It is no longer possible to achieve the kind of foreign policy objectives that were pursued in the 1940s, especially the notion of rolling back the Iron Curtain.

The future generation, who will ultimately set the course of history, cannot be“brainwashed” into continuing the conflict between superpowers like Russia and the US.

There are no other realistic options but cooperation, communication, and dedication to peace.