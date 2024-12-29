A Nation At An Impasse: Struggles For Peace In Kurram District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the much-anticipated peace agreement between warring tribal factions remains elusive. Despite optimistic claims by officials and jirga members, a grand peace jirga has yet to secure a resolution. The deadlock persists, as leaders of one faction have refused to sign the agreement.

A Region Isolated for Over Two Months

The main Peshawar-Parachinar highway has been closed for over two and a half months, cutting off over 100 villages in Upper Kurram, including Parachinar, from the rest of the country.



This isolation has led to a severe shortage of essential supplies, including food and medicine. Hospitals in the area are grappling with inadequate resources, and the lack of treatment options has increased deaths, particularly among children and patients.

Violence during tribal clashes and subsequent protests has already claimed over 150 lives, with more than 200 injured. The closure of the highway has also sparked widespread demonstrations, with affected residents staging sit-ins at various locations, including the Kurram Press Club.

Solidarity Protests Spread Nationwide

In solidarity with Kurram's affected population, protests have erupted in cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad. These sit-ins have disrupted traffic flow, exacerbating public grievances.

Road Access Deadlock

According to sources, the grand jirga in Kohat, convened under government oversight, resumed after a brief hiatus to address key issues, including the disarmament of factions, demolition of bunkers, and reopening of all roads. Out of 14 points outlined by the apex committee, 12 have been agreed upon, but disarmament and road access remain contentious.

Sunni leaders insist that weapons should first be collected from both sides, followed by the dismantling of all bunkers and the reopening of roads. In contrast, the Turi faction demands road access as a prerequisite, with disarmament and bunker demolition to follow. The Turis have signed the proposed agreement, but Sunni leaders remain steadfast in their position.

A Fragile Consensus

Bitter divisions notwithstanding, Information Advisor Barrister Saif expressed optimism, stating that "both parties have reached a consensus on major issues." However, a Sunni faction has requested a two-day pause for consultations with their community leaders. The jirga is set to reconvene on Tuesday to finalize the agreement.

The government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, remains committed to achieving a lasting resolution to the century-old conflict. Efforts include aerial delivery of medicines and relief supplies, with the chief minister even allocating a helicopter for humanitarian assistance.

Karachi Protests Disrupt Daily Life

Meanwhile, Karachi has been paralyzed by ongoing protests organized by a religious group. Demonstrators have set up sit-ins at 13 locations across the city, throwing traffic into chaos. The unrest, which began at Numaish Chowrangi, has now spread to major thoroughfares, including Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Seeking Resolution Amid Chaos

As Kurram's future hangs in the balance, the delay in reaching an agreement underscores the complexities of reconciling entrenched positions. For now, the region remains a stark reminder of the cost of prolonged conflict and the pressing need for sustainable peace.