Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Single Warship On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A single Russian missile carrier remains on combat duty in the Black Sea, while no navy vessels have been spotted in the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Black Sea, there is an enemy Kalibr carrier with no missiles on board; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the post reads.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently eight Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which three are Kalibr carriers, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

Greece to sendSparrow missiles to Ukraine – media

In addition, it is reported that in the past 24 hours, Russia allowed passage through the Kerch Strait for four vessels into the Black Sea, of which two moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait; and two into the Sea of ​​Azov, both heading from the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the first new-generation landing ship was launched in China.

Illustrative photo