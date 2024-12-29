New Year's Eve Is Here! Check List Of Top Delhi Events To Welcome 2025 On 31 December

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year's Eve Celebration: A jubilant celebration on the last day of the year is the perfect way to conclude a roller-coaster ride of 365 days. As 2025 is about to begin, it is the ideal time for people, especially those in Delhi, to enjoy cheerful live events on New Year's Eve, ie, the evening of December 31, 2024.
New Year's Eve in Delhi-NCR will witness a host of high-profile parties and music events of artists, including Jazzy B, Dhavani Bhanusali, Deep Jandu, etc. Here is the list of all the New Year Eve.
Dhvani Bhanushali at Leela Ambience
Style icon Dhvani Bhanushali will be at Leela Ambience and offer a highly entertaining celebration of the new year. The party will include live-band performance, a high-energy DJ set, and non-stop entertainment.
Date: From 8:30 pm on December 31
Venue: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel
Ticket Price: Starting from ₹2,500
Jazzy B
Singer and rapper Jazzy B will perform on New Year's Eve at Playboy club in Delhi. His performance is likely to give an unforgettable experience to the audience.
Date: On 31 December from 9 pm
Venue: The Grand Hotel, New Delhi
Price: ₹3,999 onwards
Imperfectly perfect NYE Bash
The event is a perfect option for those who are looking to enjoy the company of their friends and are not chasing any popular artist's show in the city. The party will include, dance, drinks, and whatnot.
Venue: The Golden Countdown
Date: 31 December
Price: 1699 onwards
New Year Eve with Aastha Gill
Here comes another opportunity to enjoy the best hits of Aastha Gill, from Nagin to Kamariya. The high-energy music will set the right tone to welcome New YEar 2025.
