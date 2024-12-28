Jordan Condemns Israeli Minister's Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Foreign Affairs condemned on Thursday the action of Israeli National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif under the protection of the Israeli police.

The ministry Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah underlined the Israeli minister storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and violating its sanctity is a "provocative step and a blatant, unacceptable violation of international law and the existing historical and status of Jerusalem and its holy sites.'

He said that the continued unilateral Israeli measures and ongoing violations of the historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its holy sites require a clear international stance condemning these violations and providing the necessary protection for the Palestinian people in light of the ongoing aggressive war by the Israeli government on the Gaza Strip.

He emphasised the fact that Al Aqsa Mosque, with its total area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, reiterating that the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department is the sole authority able to supervise its affairs and manage entries to the site, according to international law and the legal and historical status quo.

He stressed the right of Palestine to sovereignty over Jerusalem, and that Israel, as the occupying power, has no right or sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

