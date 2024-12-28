Greece To Send Sea Sparrow Missiles To Ukraine Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greece's has agreed to provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles.

That is according to Ekathimerin i, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that these missiles, which have been in use for nearly 40 years, are from Greece's naval and air force stockpiles and have been deemed unnecessary for operational use by Greek military standards.

The Sea Sparrow is an American-made short-range anti-aircraft weapon, and Ukraine already possesses the necessary launchers for deployment.

This missile transfer is part of Greece's broader military aid to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, weapons, and ammunition.

andfor

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed Greece's unwavering support for Ukraine during a recent EU summit.

RIM-7 Sea Sparrow is a U.S. ship-borne short-range anti-aircraft missile system designed mainly for defense against anti-ship missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, Germany also delivered a new batch of military equipment and supplies to Ukraine, including air defense systems, Sea Sparrow missiles, armored vehicles, and ammunition.