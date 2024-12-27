Kuwaitis Shine With 20 Medals At Arab Weightlifting Tourney
Date
12/27/2024 7:05:32 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti male and female athletes have performed well, winning 20 different medals at the 2024 Qatar International Cup and Arab Weightlifting Championship.
Tala Hussein had three Gold medals in the 40kg-category, Sara Al-Hawwal won three bronze in the 45kg-contest, Amal Al-Shuraifi was granted a silver and a bronze in the 49kg-test and Rayan Farhan has three silver at the 55kg-competition.
In the men's contest, Ali Karam has three gold and Fahad Al-Otaibi snatched six bronze at 49-and-61kg-contests respectively.
Dana Bugheith and Mohammad Al-Otaibi won the fourth and fifth positions respectively in the 55kg-contests.
The tourney, which kicked off on Friday and will run until December 31, is featuring 420 male and female athletes. (end)
rj
MENAFN27122024000071011013ID1109035918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.