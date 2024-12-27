Kuwaitis Shine With 20 Medals At Arab Weightlifting Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti male and female have performed well, winning 20 different medals at the 2024 Qatar International Cup and Arab Weightlifting Championship.

Tala Hussein had three medals in the 40kg-category, Sara Al-Hawwal won three bronze in the 45kg-contest, Amal Al-Shuraifi was granted a silver and a bronze in the 49kg-test and Rayan Farhan has three silver at the 55kg-competition.

In the men's contest, Ali Karam has three and Fahad Al-Otaibi snatched six bronze at 49-and-61kg-contests respectively.

Dana Bugheith and Mohammad Al-Otaibi won the fourth and fifth positions respectively in the 55kg-contests.

The tourney, which kicked off on Friday and will run until December 31, is featuring 420 male and female athletes. (end)

