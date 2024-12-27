Miami's Dry Fest: A Premier Celebration Of Non-Alcoholic Beverages And Party Vibes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sip the fun at Dry Fest: A Dry January Party in Miami on Jan 10, 2025 at 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood with mocktails, DJ's, food and fun by Mocktail Fest Miami and presenting sponsor, KUL MOCKS, redefining the adult non-alcoholic beverage space.

Dry Fest highlights Dry January and the sober-curious movement with 50+ tastings, top NA brands, live DJs, and food in Wynwood, Miami.

- Marlene Aguilar, Co-Founder of Mocktail Fest MiamiMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of Mocktoberfest 2024, Mocktail Fest Miami proudly announces its second signature event, Dry Fest, with presenting sponsor KUL MOCKS, on January 10, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 1-800-LUCKY, located at 143 NW 23rd Street in Wynwood, Miami.Dry Fest invites attendees to kick off the new year with a lively celebration of non-alcoholic beverages in a party atmosphere. Whether embracing Dry January, exploring the rise of alcohol-free options, or simply seeking a unique night out, Dry Fest will offer a fun, inclusive experience for everyone, not just the sober-curious.“Mocktail Fest Miami continues to lead the charge in curating the best non-alcoholic beverage tastings and experiences,” said Marlene Aguilar, Co-Founder.“Dry Fest is more than a celebration of great NA drinks-it's about community, discovery, and creating vibrant social spaces.”“It's extraordinary to taste so many delicious new alternatives to alcohol. Drinking less is more than a trend, it's a movement,” said Michael Weschler, Co-Founder of Mocktail Fest Miami.THE GROWING NA MOVEMENTThe demand for alcohol-free options is at an all-time high. In 2024, the IWSR (International Wines and Spirits Record) reported a 31% growth in the U.S. market for no/low alcohol beverages. By 2025, this segment is forecasted to exceed $1 billion in value, reflecting a significant consumer shift toward healthier and more conscious choices. Dry Fest celebrates this growth by providing a platform for attendees to discover their new favorite beverages and for brands to connect with their ideal audience.EVENT HIGHLIGHTSDry Fest offers a vibrant & diverse lineup of experiences for all attendees! Enjoy tastings from leading brands alongside music and food!:-Premixed Mocktails: KUL MOCKS' innovative, ready-to-drink mocktails offer elevated, alcohol-free refreshment. This woman-owned brand brings the craft cocktail experience without the alcohol.- Crafted Mocktails & Juices: Try CLEAN CO Zero Proof Spirits & learn how to mix up your own mocktail creations or Sip on handcrafted mocktails made with Santa Cruz Organic and R.W. Knudsen.-NA Beers & Wines: Explore CERIA Brewing's non-alcoholic beers by legendary brewmaster, Keith Villa, of Blue Moon fame. NOLO MIAMI is all about the zero-proof lifestyle, offering premium, curated wines like Cipriani's Bellini Zero at their tented lounge. Activating the NA-Tiki Bar is premium, zero-proof St. Regis Wines, made from 100% quality wine, de-alcoholized. BOLLE alcohol-free wines, recently featured on the Today Show, are also designed for elegant, sophisticated enjoyment.- Functional & Focus Drinks: Sample COURSE RECORD's beverages for enhanced focus and performance, co-founded by Professional Golfer, Keaton Veillette. HIGH GROUND's sparkling adaptogen teas and mushroom infused beverages replicate cocktails without alcohol. Enjoy locally founded LIBERTY IN A CAN, America's THC Seltzer, as well as Miami's MILONGA MATE, energizing herbal infusions.- Live DJ Sets: High energy beats set the tone for a fun and electric atmosphere.- Pan-Asian Cuisine: Savor dishes from 1-800-LUCKY's six acclaimed kitchens, available for purchase and perfectly paired with non-alcoholic beverages. (VIP-level tickets include an appetizer sample.)A CELEBRATION WITH PURPOSEA portion of event proceeds will benefit the Miami Rescue Mission, a cornerstone organization in South Florida providing over 100 years of food, shelter, sobriety and recovery programs to individuals and families in need.TICKETSTickets to celebrate Dry January are available on Eventbrite starting at $20, with early-bird pricing available through December 31, 2024.ABOUT MOCKTAIL FEST MIAMIMocktail Fest Miami is the only event series dedicated to celebrating the growing world of non-alcoholic beverages with the best curated options available. The quarterly series combines vibrant flavors, community engagement and a commitment to inclusive, hangover-free fun.ABOUT THE VENUE:Located in Wynwood, 1-800-LUCKY is Miami's premier mix of eclectic Pan-Asian cuisines, dynamic nightlife, and a vibrant bar scene. With its party atmosphere and 6 unique dining concepts, it's the ideal venue for Dry Fest.ABOUT KUL MOCKSKUL MOCKS, the presenting sponsor, redefines the adult non-alcoholic beverage space with high-quality mocktails designed for today's health-conscious lifestyle.“Dry Fest is a one-of-a-kind event that champions the best of non-alcoholic beverages with vibrant, energetic vibes,” said Danielle Goss, CEO of KUL MOCKS and licensed dietitian.“We're thrilled to showcase our craft mocktails at such an inclusive and dynamic celebration.”

