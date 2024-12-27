Taiwan Records Approach Of Five Chinese Planes And Five Ships

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan's have reported the approach of five aircraft and five ships from the People's Republic of China (PRC) towards the island, Azernews reports.

"Before 6 a.m. local time (02:00 Baku time), five PLA aircraft and five PLA Navy ships operating around Taiwan were detected. Five of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the northern and southwestern regions," the report stated.

Taiwan's defense officials added, "We have been closely monitoring the situation and have taken the necessary measures in response."

This increase in military activity follows a series of similar incursions, escalating tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the island as its territory. Analysts suggest that such actions are a reminder of China's ongoing pressure on Taiwan, and could signal a new phase of military posturing in the region.

While no immediate threats or conflicts have been reported, these maneuvers come amid rising concerns over China's growing assertiveness in the Taiwan Strait. Experts warn that any miscalculations could risk a further deterioration in cross-straight relations, which have been increasingly tense in recent years.