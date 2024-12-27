Taiwan Records Approach Of Five Chinese Planes And Five Ships
Date
12/27/2024 3:12:38 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Taiwan's armed forces have reported the approach of five
aircraft and five ships from the People's Republic of China (PRC)
towards the island, Azernews reports.
"Before 6 a.m. local time (02:00 Baku time), five PLA aircraft
and five PLA Navy ships operating around Taiwan were detected. Five
of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's air
defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the northern and southwestern
regions," the report stated.
Taiwan's defense officials added, "We have been closely
monitoring the situation and have taken the necessary measures in
response."
This increase in military activity follows a series of similar
incursions, escalating tensions between Taiwan and China, which
claims the island as its territory. Analysts suggest that such
actions are a reminder of China's ongoing pressure on Taiwan, and
could signal a new phase of military posturing in the region.
While no immediate threats or conflicts have been reported,
these maneuvers come amid rising concerns over China's growing
assertiveness in the Taiwan Strait. Experts warn that any
miscalculations could risk a further deterioration in
cross-straight relations, which have been increasingly tense in
recent years.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109035678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.