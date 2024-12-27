PKL 11: Clinical Haryana Steelers Fight Hard To Beat UP Yoddhas, To Meet Patna Pirates In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Dec 27 (IANS) Shivam Patare, Vinay, Rahul, and Mohammadreza Shadloui played the starring roles as the Haryana Steelers showed nerves of steel and secured a narrow 28-25 victory over UP Yoddhas to set up a final clash with Patna Pirates, who brushed aside Dabang Delhi K.C in the second semifinal at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Friday.

The Haryana Steelers triumphed in a very closely fought contest and sent the UP Yoddhas packing from the premier kabaddi tournament. Patare, Vinay, Rahul, and Shadloui were the stars of their victory. This is the second consecutive time that the Haryana Steelers have made the final of the PKL.

The Patna Pirates advance to the Season 11 final after clinching a thrilling victory against Dabang Delhi K.C. in Semifinal 2, sealing a nail-biting win by a scoreline of 32-28, with the dynamic duo of Devank and Ayan leading the way alongside Shubham Shinde, who registered a High-5 and Ankit scoring four tackle points.

In the first semifinal, It was an action-packed start to the evening, with both the Haryana Steelers and the UP Yoddhas going for the kill in the early exchanges, as they looked to gain momentum. It was neck-and-neck in the first few minutes, before the UP Yoddhas, pulled away with a three-point lead. Mohammadreza Shadloui and Vinay were doing the heavy lifting for the Haryana Steelers, while Gagan Gowda and Sumit led the charge for the UP Yoddhas.

As the half wore on, both sides traded points, raids, and tackles, and neither side could pull away with the lead. Vinay was scoring crucial points for the Haryana Steelers, and Bhavani Rajput was ensuring the UP Yoddhas stayed within touching distance. Even as the defensive units of both the teams kept things quite secure, the Haryana Steelers were able to go into the half-time break with a lead of 12-11.

Early in the second half, the Haryana Steelers put their foot down on the accelerator and notched up an All Out on their opponents, which put the pressure on the UP Yoddhas. Shivam Patare and Vinay were causing the opposition defence all sorts of problems, while Mohammadreza Shadloui was chipping in with important points as well. At the half-hour mark, the Haryana Steelers were well and truly in the box seat and had a three-point lead.

The dominant display by the Haryana Steelers continued, and they kept the UP Yoddhas at bay with relative ease. The table toppers in the league stage of PKL Season 11, were showing their mettle, even though Gagan Gowda and Bhavani Rajput were doing their best to upset the apple cart.

With the clock running into the final minutes, it was up to the UP Yoddhas to chase the game, and Gagan Gowda was doing his best to level things up. Gagan Gowda completed his Super 10 in the final minute, but the Haryana Steelers showed why their defence is considered to be so dangerous, as they slammed the door shut on any chance of a comeback.

Patna Pirates came flying out of the blocks with Devank wasting no time to make his presence felt on a night where he amassed the 300-raid points mark in his career. He opened his account with three successful raids on the go to give his side a lead in the early stages. Dabang Delhi K.C. soon found themselves in trouble as Shubham Shinde tackled Ashu Malik, putting the three-time champions in the ascendancy.

Dabang Delhi K.C. responded strongly after a tackle from Rahul got the better of Devank. Naveen Kumar followed it up with a successful Do-or-Die Raid to close the gap to one point in this tense affair before Ayan took over for the Patna Pirates. His efforts on the raiding end helped his side extend their lead to five points with the score at 8-3 after the first ten minutes of the game.

A Super Raid from Mohit gave Dabang Delhi K.C. a lifeline as they closed the gap once more. However, they couldn't quite find their way back into the contest as Devank returned to pile on the misery. Shubham Shinde then delivered a hammer blow, tackling Ashu Malik to inflict an ALL OUT and putting Patna Pirates in the driver's seat.

With the Patna Pirates defense all over their opponents, the Dabang Delhi K.C. raiders couldn't find their groove. It was the defensive efforts from Rahul and Yogesh that helped them find some momentum eventually, cutting the deficit to seven points, trailing 17-10 at the end of the first half.

It was a cautious start to the second half with the defenders on top for both sides. Deepak and Shubham Shinde made sure they kept their foot on the gas, while Sandeep and Yogesh did the same for Dabang Delhi K.C. With some momentum on their side, they reduced the deficit to five points, rekindling some hope for the season eight champions.

They further reduced the gap to four points courtesy of Mohit stepping up to the plate with a two-point raid. Ashu Malik also eventually found his mojo, scoring a two-point raid of his own, making it 18-22 as the game entered its final phase. Dabang Delhi K.C. didn't waste any time to make it a one-point game as Rahul pulled off a stunning tackle on Devank, helping his team inflict an All Out on Patna Pirates.

The season eight champions leveled the score at 25-25 with under seven minutes to go, making it a humdinger as the game went down to the wire. They got their first lead of the night at a crucial stage, as Yogesh tackled Devank on a Do-or-Die Raid. Patna Pirates came back strongly as Shubham Shinde completed his High-5, regaining a one-point lead in this nail-biter of a contest.

Ayan and Mohit exchanged successful Die-or-Die Raids, keeping Patna Pirates' one-point lead with under a minute to go. They prevailed in the clutch moments as Ankit's swift tackle on Naveen Kumar, followed by Ayan's two-point raid sealed the deal for the three-time champions, helping them advance to their fifth PKL Final.