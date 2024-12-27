Kuwait Ministry Of Health Puts All Resources At Khaleeji's Disposal

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Faisal Al-Khmaili KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The of has secured medical teams with full equipment at the stadiums during the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26). The ministry has provided 50 ambulance vehicles, 400 paramedics, available at the stadiums of the games and the training sessions, in addition to some external spots such as Al-Morooj complex. (end) fr

