Fusionwrx Builds Customized Website For Earl Franks Flooring

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quality, craftsmanship, and innovation come to life online!

Crestview Hills, KY, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FusionWrx , a premiere Northern Kentucky marketing agency specializing in creative digital solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a new website for Earl Franks Flooring, a trusted leader in flooring services for over 50 years. The new site, earlfranksflooring.com, is designed to enhance customer experience, showcase their extensive flooring options, and reflect their commitment to excellence in every project.

“We've always prided ourselves on providing exceptional service and high-quality flooring to our customers. We needed a website that could capture that legacy while making it easy for people to explore our products and services,” said Angie Franks Billiter, owner at Earl Franks Flooring.“FusionWrx truly delivered a site that's both beautiful and functional, and most importantly, it looks like who we are.”

Built with a focus on usability and aesthetics, the new website features:



Authentic Design: A visual look that is reflective of the Earl Franks' legacy story in the flooring industry.

Responsive Functionality: Seamless performance across all devices, ensuring customers can explore the site easily from their phones, tablets, or desktops. Enhanced Features: Quick contact forms, detailed product galleries, and helpful resources to guide customers through their flooring decisions.



“We're thrilled to partner with Earl Franks Flooring to elevate their online presence,” said Byron Slaby, VP of Operations at FusionWrx.“This new website is a reflection of their dedication to craftsmanship and our passion for delivering innovative digital solutions that connect businesses with their customers.”

Visit the new website at to explore their full range of flooring options and discover why Earl Franks Flooring has been a trusted name in the Northen Kentucky and Cincinnati area for decades.

CONTACT: Sarah Hartwig FusionWrx 8593316636 ...