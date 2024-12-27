Bazm-E-Urdu Qatar Launches Poetry Book At Special Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar continues its tradition of fostering Urdu literature with a special event held recently at Khayal Khaima, a venue dedicated to literary activities by Bazm's President Mohammed Shad Akolvi.

Established in 1959, Bazm-e-Urdu Qatar organised an evening to launch the poetry of visiting poet Syed Khalid Mohsin from Malaysia, coupled with a poetry symposium that showcased the richness of Urdu poetry.

The event was presided over by Dr Faisal Hanif, Bazm's chairman and a noted writer and literary connoisseur.

Syed Khalid Mohsin, the visiting poet and development worker currently based in Nepal, was the guest of honor.

Bazm's member Waseem Ahmed and Pakistan Arts Society's general secretary Adeel Akbar graced the event as the chief guests.

The proceedings were conducted by Bazm's president, Mohammed Rafique Shad Akolvi, who also hosted the event.