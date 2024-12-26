Mako Industries Adds National Service Provider To Its Industrial And Infrastructure Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mako Industries, a commercial and industrial service company, is pleased to announce the of Cascade Process Controls Inc.

- Mark ProvineHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mako Industries , a commercial and industrial service company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cascade Process Controls Inc., (CPC) a multi-disciplined contractor providing detailed Engineering, Design, Automation, PLC/DCS Programming, HDD fiber installations, and complete Instrumentation and Electrical Services.The addition of CPC strengthens Mako Industries' presence in North & South Texas and adds New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming to its geographic footprint. This represents our fifth acquisition in last 24 months. Over the past 20 years, CPC has served hundreds of Industrial customers throughout the United States.“The opportunity to bring their employees, customer base and technical expertise into our service group, combined with the geographic expansion, was a perfect fit.”“Their service-focused company fits well with our existing operations and the addition of HDD services allows us to add underground and arial high speed fiber optic installations across the country.”“We are delighted to welcome the CPC team into our family and eager to partner with those who share our values and commitment to investing in growth and focusing on people – both customers and employees.” said Mark Provine, CEO of Mako Industries“The acquisition of CPC is a transformative event for Mako and provides us with exposure to new markets, further diversifying our service offering,” said Robert Whilden, CFO of Mako Industries.“With the addition of CPC, Mako's team will grow to over 400 employees.”“Mako shares our vision, values, and commitment to excellence for our customers and people. Their resources and expertise will enhance our ability to service our customers and people, ensuring continued success for our organization. We are confident that joining forces with Mako will pave the way for an exciting future for our team and provide more opportunities than we could have otherwise offered remaining as a standalone company,” said Doug Corcoran, President of Cascade Process Controls.Mako Industries will continue to seek strategic acquisition opportunities, with a focus on leading commercial HVAC-R, plumbing and Industrial service providers. Companies interested in joining Mako Industries should email: .... For more information about Mako Industries, visitAbout Mako IndustriesMako Industries is a Houston based service and manufacturing company focused on providing turnkey solutions and skilled labor to the Energy, Industrial, Commercial, Renewables, and Public Sector markets around the world, and is supported by 100 years of combined leadership experience.

