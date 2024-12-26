The Revisionist Volume 1: A Tale Of Three Mothers, Explores The Blurred Lines Between Fiction And Reality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Riveting Journey of Childhood Memories, Family Dynamics, and Hidden Truths

CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael A. Delitala 's debut novel, The Revisionist Volume 1: A Tale of Three Mothers , is an experimental exploration of family dynamics and personal truths. The first installment in a planned series, the challenges readers to question the distinction between fiction and non-fiction, all while reflecting on the lessons it teaches about identity and relationships.The follows the protagonist as he unearths unsettling truths about his seemingly benign childhood. As the story unfolds, readers are prompted to consider whether the narrative is entirely fictional or if there are biographical elements woven into the tale. This interplay between memory and reality creates a uniquely engaging reading experience.Michael A. Delitala is a quality system and compliance lead in the pharmaceutical industry, but his passion for storytelling extends beyond his professional life. The Revisionist marks his foray into creative writing, where he skillfully combines his analytical skills with a deep understanding of human relationships. He is also the author of Quality by Delitala (QbD) Volume 1: The Quality Manual, a professional guide for his field.“This book was born from a place of rigorous therapy to overcome the past,” says Delitala.“I wanted to explore the complex relationships within families, especially those affected by divorce and remarriage. Through this story, I hope to offer hidden messages for readers who might see themselves in these situations-whether as children or parents.”The Revisionist Volume 1: A Tale of Three Mothers provides profound insights for parents navigating divorce and remarriage. Delitala emphasizes the importance of two critical conversations:.With the New Spouse: Clearly define the role of the new adult in the household. Will they take on parental responsibilities, or serve as a supportive figure? Ambiguity can lead to conflict, while clarity fosters harmony..With the Children: Allow the child to determine what they want to call the new adult. This decision should happen organically and not be forced. Forcing titles like“Mom” or“Dad” can lead to rebellion and resentment.Delitala's narrative delves into these nuanced dynamics, offering readers a framework to navigate complex family situations with empathy and understanding.

