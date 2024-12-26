Engineai Unveils PM01 Humanoid Robot: Advancing Embodied Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EngineAI Robotics has unveiled the PM01, a lightweight, highly dynamic, and fully open universal embodied intelligent robot. Following the successful introduction of the SE01, this new model will commence its global sales journey on December 24, offering both a commercial version and an educational version.Both versions of the PM01 will be available at a unified price of 88,000 yuan until March 31, 2025. During this period, purchasers of the commercial version will receive upgrade rights to the educational version. With its advanced features and cost-effectiveness, the PM01 is poised to generate significant interest and competition in the embodied intelligence sector.Technological Advancements and Product ExcellenceThe PM01 stands at 1.38 meters, weighs approximately 40 kilograms, and features 24 degrees of freedom, achieving a movement speed of 2 meters per second. Its 320-degree waist rotation enables complex motions, complemented by mechanical and natural humanoid gait walking modes. Advanced optical motion capture technology and an end-to-end neural network solution allow the robot to accurately replicate human motion, making it highly adaptable to diverse environments.Compared to its predecessor, the SA01, the PM01 offers enhanced open-source capabilities, compatibility, dynamic performance, power, and hardware stability. Equipped with an X86 architecture-based computing suite and NVIDIA Jetson Orin high-performance modules, the robot supports cross-platform algorithm deployment and practical applications for developers.An innovative smart control interface, inspired by Iron Man, serves as the PM01's interactive core screen. This feature integrates various intelligent functions, enabling users to issue commands and access information effortlessly. The design enhances user experience, showcasing the possibilities of cutting-edge technology.Corporate Leadership and Industry ImpactEngineAI's success is underpinned by its elite technical team and commitment to quality. In 2024, three humanoid robot models were launched, highlighting the company's robust research and development capabilities. Pioneering an end-to-end neural network solution and mastering natural gait technology have solidified its position in the competitive landscape. With in-house development of high-performance power joints, advanced algorithms, and proprietary modules, EngineAI delivers exceptional product quality and operational efficiency, completing nearly a hundred units in five months.Adhering to principles of "true open-source," "gathering ecosystems," and "promoting evolution," EngineAI contributes to technological innovation, earning industry recognition. The launch of the PM01 enhances the company's product matrix, advancing its vision of full-size, all-scenario humanoid robot coverage. These efforts lay the groundwork for large-scale development in 2025, furthering the evolution of embodied intelligence and paving the way toward the AGI era.Website:

