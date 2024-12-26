China: Philippine Plan To Deploy US Missiles Risks Regional Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- China warned on Thursday that the Philippines' plan to acquire the US Typhon Mid-Range Capability (MRC) missile system threatens regional security and fuels geopolitical risks.

This came during Chinese Foreign spokesperson Mao Ning statement in a press in response to Philippine Defense Gilberto Teodoro last Tuesday expressing his country's interest in purchasing the Typhon system to enhance its defense capabilities.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Mao emphasized that China has repeatedly expressed its strong opposition to the deployment of US Typhon MRC in the Philippines.

She highlighted that the Typhon MRC missile is a weapon with both conventional and nuclear capabilities, describing it as "not a defensive weapon, but a strategic and offensive one."

She added that while the Philippines initially stated that the system would only be used in routine military training and promised to withdraw it after the training ended last September, it later expressed its intention to deploy the Typhon missiles permanently and even purchase them, describing this as a "a deliberate breach of the Philippines' own words."

Mao noted that the Philippines had previously pledged not to align with any major powers or participate in actions harmful to China's interests, as well as to avoid fueling regional tensions.

However, it has now responded to the will of external powers by allowing the deployment of military forces in the region, thereby provoking confrontation.

She urged the Philippines to adhere to good-neighborly relations and peaceful development, stressing that the only correct choice for maintaining its security is to uphold strategic independence.

China called on the Philippines to meet the expectations of regional countries, fulfill its previous commitments, and withdraw the Typhon missiles as soon as possible to avoid further mistakes.

In a related context, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a press conference that China has "indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters."

He criticized the Philippines for sending fishing boats to these islands, accusing it of attempting to play the victim to garner international sympathy and mislead public opinion.

Zhang asserted that these Philippine attempts would not succeed and urged Manila to return to the proper path of resolving issues through negotiation and consultation. (end)

