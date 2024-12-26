Kuwaiti Tenth Aid Plane Arrives In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- A plane from the Kuwaiti Air Force, carrying nine tons of aid food, arrived on Thursday at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport as part of Kuwait's airlift to assist Lebanon in light of Israeli attacks.

Abdullah Khaled Al-Diyen, the First Secretary at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, told KUNA that the relief aircraft has arrived in line with Kuwait's leading role in charity and humanitarian work, which is embodied in the establishment of the Kuwaiti airlift to support Lebanon under the "Kuwait is with You' campaign.

In turn, the representative of the Lebanese Higher Relief Committee, Brigadier General Ahmad Ibrahim, told KUNA that such relief supplies are crucial for supporting displaced families who have not been able to return to their homes due to the war, as well as for families that have returned to their towns.

Ibrahim praised the diverse aid food provided by the Kuwaiti airlift, distributed in collaboration with local municipalities.

The Kuwaiti airlift has previously delivered various supplies to Lebanon through the Kuwaiti Air Force. (end)

