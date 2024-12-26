Denmark plans on investing more heavily in defense as Trump eyes its region

(MENAFN) Denmark has announced plans to invest over $1.5 billion in strengthening its defense presence in Greenland, following comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who suggested that the United States should take control of the territory for national security reasons. Danish Defense Troels Lund Poulsen revealed that the funding would go towards enhancing military capabilities in Greenland, including the purchase of two patrol boats, two long-range drones, two sled dog teams, and an upgrade to one of the island’s civilian airports to accommodate F-35 fighter jets.



Poulsen emphasized that the investment was a long-term strategic plan, although it was coincidentally unveiled shortly after Trump’s statement on his social media platform, where he argued that Greenland’s “ownership and control” were critical for global security. Trump’s remarks echoed his earlier attempt during his first term to buy Greenland from Denmark, describing it as a potential “real estate deal.”



Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede firmly rejected Trump’s suggestion, stating, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale.” However, Egede expressed openness to increased cooperation with the U.S. in areas like trade.



Greenland, which has been under Danish sovereignty since the early 18th century, gained home rule in 1979, though defense and foreign policy remain under Danish control. The U.S. operates a significant military base in Greenland, which holds strategic value due to its location in the Arctic, an area of increasing geopolitical importance, especially with Russia’s control over much of the region's coastline.

