Spotlight: All Holidays In Panama For 2025

12/26/2024 11:08:21 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's holidays in 2025 include commemorative days, carnival celebrations, national celebrations, and end-of-year holidays. As usual in all calendars, the year begins with the first holiday: January 1, in celebration of the New Year. Below is a list of all non-working and free days for this new year:

Panama Holiday Calendar 2025: Days off for the year

January

January 1st: New Year

January 9: Martyrs' Day


March

March 4th: Shrove Tuesday


April

April 18: Good Friday


May

May 1st: Labor Day


November

November 3: Separation of Panama from Colombia

November 5: Day of Consolidation of the Separation of Panama from Colombia (celebrated in Colón)

November 10: Cry of Independence of the Villa de Los Santos

November 28: Independence of Panama from Spain


December


December 8: Mother's Day

December 20: Memorial Day for the US Invasion of Panama

December 25th: Christmas

Newsroom Panama

