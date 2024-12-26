Spotlight: All Holidays In Panama For 2025
Panama's holidays in 2025 include commemorative days, carnival celebrations, national celebrations, and end-of-year holidays. As usual in all calendars, the year begins with the first holiday: January 1, in celebration of the New Year. Below is a list of all non-working and free days for this new year:
Panama Holiday Calendar 2025: Days off for the year
January
January 1st: New Year
January 9: Martyrs' Day
March
March 4th: Shrove Tuesday
April
April 18: Good Friday
May
May 1st: Labor Day
November
November 3: Separation of Panama from Colombia
November 5: Day of Consolidation of the Separation of Panama from Colombia (celebrated in Colón)
November 10: Cry of Independence of the Villa de Los Santos
November 28: Independence of Panama from Spain
December
December 8: Mother's Day
December 20: Memorial Day for the US Invasion of Panama
December 25th: Christmas
