38 deaths, 29 survivors in Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes

An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 individuals on it fell in southwestern Kazakhstan on Wednesday, murdering no less than 38 who were on it, in line with Kazakh government.



In an extensive rescue mission, 29 individual survived including two kids were found under the wreckage close to the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Primer Kanat Bozumbayev stated, he also said that 11 were in critical situation.



Azerbaijan flight J2-8243 was departing from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in the Russian area of Chechnya before it landed emergently about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, the carrier stated.



Footage from the accident location took the moment confused survivors emerged from the burned-out plane. All of the survivors have been hospitalized, Kazakh government stated earlier.



“The bodies are in poor condition, mostly burnt, all collected,” Bozumbayev announced. “Now they will be in the morgue, and identification will take place.”



There is only one survivor whose identity is still unknown, in line with Bozumbayev. “She is unconscious, has no documents, and is in the hospital,” he also stated.



