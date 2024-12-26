Conclusion of large-scale military operations dubbed "Deterring Aggression"

(MENAFN) With the conclusion of the large-scale military operations dubbed "Deterring Aggression" by the Joint Operations Department, Syria is shifting towards creating a new organizational structure to fill the power vacuum left by the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime. The new "caretaker" government, led by Muhammad al-Bashir, previously head of the Salvation in Idlib, has emerged as a central figure in this effort. The caretaker government has set security consolidation and the unification of military factions as its top priorities. According to sources, a key step in this process was the announcement that a new Syrian General Command, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, has brokered a deal with various "revolutionary factions" to dissolve their individual structures and merge them under the Ministry of Defense.



Al-Sharaa, who also leads Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), began intensive discussions last Saturday with Syrian military factions in Damascus about forming a unified military body. These discussions culminated in the formal dissolution of the factions yesterday. Al-Sharaa emphasized that all factions, including HTS, would be integrated into the new military institution, underlining the importance of a centralized structure for Syria’s defense. He also stated that the Syrian General Command would not tolerate weapons outside the state, stressing that "the logic of the state is different from the logic of the revolution." During these meetings, Al-Sharaa and military commanders, including those from Ahrar al-Sham, the Levant Front, Suqour al-Sham, and groups from Daraa province, discussed the formation of the Ministry of Defense and its role in re-establishing Syria's national army. Despite this, some factions, such as the Eighth Brigade led by Ahmed al-Awda, hesitated to attend, citing bureaucratic delays.



In preparation for the new administration, HTS took significant steps to solidify alliances. They appointed Azzam al-Gharib, leader of the Levant Front, as governor of Aleppo and Ahmed Issa al-Sheikh of Suqour al-Sham as governor of Idlib. This restructuring also saw appointments of key leaders from Ahrar al-Sham and other factions to key regional positions, including the governor of Damascus countryside and deputy governor of Latakia. These moves reflect HTS's strategy to strengthen its position and solidify control over key areas in Syria, especially economically significant regions like Aleppo. Despite efforts to unify factions, there remains some caution among opposition groups, especially those from Daraa, about the growing influence of HTS within the new administrative structure.

MENAFN26122024000045015687ID1109032134