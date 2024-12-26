Indigo Aims To Serve 112 M Passengers In 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai : IndiGo expects to carry 112 million in 2024 and is on track to become a leading player in global aviation, according to CEO Pieter Elbers.

In 2023, the country's largest airline carried over 100 million passengers.

India, one of the world's fastest-growing markets, continues to see growth, and IndiGo, with a domestic share of 63.6%, is also expanding its international network.

In a statement to news agency on the outlook for 2025, CEO Elbers said A321 XLRs will be arriving next year.

These narrow-body planes have a longer range and will help the airline to start longer-duration direct international flights.

IndiGo, flying for the last 18 years, has a fleet of over 400 aircraft and also placed an order for 30 wide body A350-900 widebodies.

"An airline so young expects to welcome over 112 million customers in 2024, after crossing the 100 million annual customers bar last year," Elbers said.

Aligning with India's vision to establish itself as an aviation hub, he said the airline is on its way to becoming one of the global leaders in aviation.

