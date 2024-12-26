Abu Dhabi's Tourism Sector Expands Workforce Amid Visitor Influx

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's is experiencing significant growth, marked by a substantial increase in visitor numbers and a corresponding expansion of its workforce. From January to October 2024, the emirate welcomed 4.8 million hotel guests, surpassing pre-pandemic figures and achieving a 26 percent increase in international arrivals compared to 2023.

This surge in tourism has been accompanied by a notable rise in employment within the sector. The World & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts that by the end of 2024, the UAE's travel and tourism sector will employ nearly 833,000 individuals, reflecting an increase of more than 23,500 jobs from the previous year.

Abu Dhabi's ambitious Tourism Strategy 2030 aims to further elevate the sector's contribution to the economy. The strategy sets a target of attracting 40 million visitors and generating 178,000 new jobs by 2030, which would bring the total employment in the tourism sector to approximately 366,000.

The emirate's hotel industry has mirrored this upward trend. In the first five months of 2024, Abu Dhabi hotels received over 2.4 million guests, generating revenues totaling AED 3.18 billion. The distribution of hotel guests during this period was as follows: 498,700 in January, 507,400 in February, 433,700 in March, 500,080 in April, and 471,800 in May.

The UAE's broader tourism sector has also demonstrated robust performance. In the first half of 2024, hotel establishment revenues across the seven emirates increased by 7 percent to reach AED 24.6 billion. The number of hotel guests during this period reached approximately 15.3 million, reflecting a 13 percent growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhancing its tourism offerings is evident in its strategic initiatives and investments. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has been instrumental in promoting the emirate as a premier global destination, focusing on cultural tourism, heritage preservation, and the development of world-class attractions. Notably, more than 3.9 million visitors have engaged with Abu Dhabi's cultural sites, museums, and landmarks, underscoring the increasing importance of cultural tourism as part of the city's diverse offerings.

The private sector has also played a pivotal role in this growth trajectory. Etihad Airways, the state-owned Abu Dhabi carrier, reported a 66 percent increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, earning AED 1.4 billion compared to AED 814 million in the same period the previous year. This financial upturn is attributed to a 35 percent increase in passenger traffic, with the airline transporting 13.6 million passengers over the year.

The expansion of the tourism sector has had a positive ripple effect on employment. The WTTC forecasts that by 2034, the sector will contribute more than AED 275 billion to the UAE economy, accounting for almost 11 percent of the GDP, and is projected to employ over 928,000 people across the country, with one in nine residents working in the sector.

Abu Dhabi's strategic vision for tourism is not only focused on increasing visitor numbers but also on enhancing the quality of experiences offered. The emirate is investing in infrastructure development, regulatory improvements, and the advancement of digital transformation in civil aviation to support the ongoing travel recovery and ensure seamless and secure cross-border mobility.

