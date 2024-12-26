KANSAS CITY CHIEFS RELEASE A KINGDOM CHRISTMAS STORY: HAIL MERRY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the short, Claymation versions of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, DT Chris Jones, RB Isiah Pacheco, DE George Karlaftis and CB Trent McDuffie – along with the delightfully unexpected bounce of a – help save Christmas by bringing a busy family together around a Chiefs game, empowering all to believe in their dreams and the magic of the season.

"Christmas is such a magical time, and our team was looking for a way to deliver something special for all of Chiefs Kingdom before our Christmas Day game streaming worldwide on Netflix," said Lara Krug, Chief Media and Marketing Officer for the Kansas City Chiefs. "The Claymation style elicits a nostalgic feeling, and we think many people will be able to relate to some of the family scenes that are featured in the short. We are all very proud of this original program and look forward to our fans enjoying a memorable Chiefs story on Christmas Eve."

The video is now live on the club's YouTube channel and social channels. More information regarding "A Kingdom Christmas Story: Hail Merry" is available at .

Fans can catch Chiefs-Steelers Wednesday at noon CT on Netflix. The broadcast will also be available locally on CBS (KCTV) in Kansas City.

SOURCE Kansas City Chiefs Football Club Inc