CROWN ROYAL HONORS NEW ORLEANS WITH LIMITED-EDITION STARTER SUPER BOWL LIX SATIN JACKET INSPIRED BY THE HISTORIC CITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two heritage brands, Crown Royal and Starter have seamlessly merged to celebrate the unique spirit of New Orleans through the limited-edition Crown Royal x Starter Super Bowl LIX Satin Jacket - exclusively available in New Orleans over Super Bowl LIX weekend. The jacket features key details that mark this moment in time:



The collectible piece boasts a satin black body, adorned with the iconic Crown Royal logo and NFL shield on the front chest.

In classic Starter the jacket features two unique patches on the left upper sleeve both dedicated to memorialize the 2024 Crown Royal Rig Tour.

The back showcases the Official Super Bowl LIX logo, featuring Mardi Gras-inspired red, green and gold colored patterns that evoke the designs of the French Quarter's balcony ironworks.

Complete with a special design that champions the host city, New Orleans, written in elegant script and a gold embroidered outline of Louisiana. Finished with a subtle nod to the Award-Winning Whisky's legendary iconography, the Crown Royal crown.

More than just a game-day style statement, the jacket symbolizes a commitment to giving back, with net proceeds* benefiting the Foundation for Louisiana† . The nonprofit invests in communities and ideas, builds partnerships, and transforms policies and systems for an equitable, stronger Louisiana, emphasizing Crown Royal's deep-rooted commitment to generosity within the community.

To debut the collaboration, Crown Royal has enlisted legendary icons that embody the spirit of New Orleans. The brand tapped New Orleans Legend and Rapper Juvenile to unveil this iconic piece in a stunning setting reflective of the city. Ahead of the Big Game, Hip Hop luminary Mannie Fresh will join in on the celebration at the Starter House. For one night only, the Starter House will showcase this one of a kind piece alongside the city's rich musical heritage featuring a private performance from Mannie Fresh and Juvenile in the heart of the French Quarter.

"New Orleans is a part of my identity. Partnering with Crown Royal to drop these jackets is all about celebrating what makes this city so special," said Juvenile. "These jackets are only available in New Orleans, so make sure you get one while you can and rep New Orleans."

The Limited-Edition Crown Royal x Starter NFL Super Bowl LIX Satin Jacket will be available to purchase only at the Starter x NFL Shop Presented by Visa at 333 Canal Street in New Orleans, 2/5 – 8/2025, for an SRP of $250 plus tax, while supplies last.

"For the past four years, our 'Kick Off with Crown' program has continued to build and support local communities, and this Super Bowl is no different," said Jesse Damashek, Sr. Vice President North American Whiskeys at Diageo. "We're thrilled to collaborate with an iconic brand like Starter to create a one-of-a-kind piece of Super Bowl memorabilia that pays tribute to the city of New Orleans and make a lasting impact through our support of the Foundation for Louisiana."

Join the Celebration in New Orleans

The celebration of New Orleans will continue right up to the Big Game when the Crown Royal Rig sets up shop for the ultimate Super Bowl LIX experience – the Crown Royal Station . The high-energy tailgate is designed to immerse fans 21+ in a curated experience filled with local flavors, and legendary talent, including surprise appearances from NFL Legends and performances from Tank & The Bangas, Big Sam's Funky Nation and more local artists, that will showcase and celebrate the unmistakable spirit of New Orleans.

At the heart of the Crown Royal Station is generosity; guests will have the opportunity to participate in the Purple Bag Project , where every bag packed with wellness essentials will trigger a $1 donation† to the Foundation for Louisiana. Those who can't visit the Crown Royal Station in-person will have a chance to join in on the generosity by commenting a crystal ball emoji on a special Crown Royal Instagram story, where every qualifying comment‡ 2/8 - 2/9 11:59PM CT will trigger a $1 donation to the Foundation for Louisiana†. Follow @crownroyal on Instagram for more details!

Fans 21+ can sign up for the Crown Royal Newsletter HERE to learn more about the Crown Royal Station.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Crown Royal will head down to Caesars Superdome and drum up excitement for ahead of the Big Game at NFL Gameday Experience with the Crown Royal Locker Room, the ultimate game day experience. Combining the thrill of game day with the signature taste of Crown Royal, guests 21+ can enjoy delicious Crown Royal Blackberry and Deluxe cocktails and partake in photo moments with co-branded gear, jerseys, helmets, and the brand's iconic purple bags.

Crown Royal invites fans 21+ to raise a glass to all those who help make your game day great. No matter how you celebrate the Super Bowl, please drink responsibly.

*"Net Proceeds (i.e., sales – expenses) of purchases of the Crown Royal x Starter NFL Super Bowl LIX Satin Jacket at Starter x NFL Shop Presented by Visa. Purchase not tax deductible.

†Donation made by Diageo Americas, Inc. Amount of Donation calculated based on combination of Crown Royal x Starter Jacket sales, consumer participation in Purple Bag Project at Crown Royal Station and qualifying comments made on Crown Royal Instagram story. Maximum Donation: $50,000. the Foundation for Louisiana, 2022 St. Bernard Avenue, Suite 122B New Orleans, LA 70116; .

‡Only persons 21 years or older may post a comment. To result in donation of $1, comment must not violate 3rd party rights; advocate irresponsible or underage drinking or other inappropriate conduct; state or imply that alcohol beverage consumption is acceptable before or while engaging in any activity requiring a high degree of alertness or concentration (for example, driving a vehicle); refer/depict any person who is under 21; include hate speech of any kind; or otherwise reflect adversely on the CROWN ROYAL brand. Such determinations will be made by Diageo Americas, Inc. in its sole discretion.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Starter

Launched in 1971, Starter, one the most iconic, innovative and authentic licensed sports apparel companies in the world, has changed the face of the sports apparel industry forever. Through licensing deals with every major American sports league, the Starter S and Star completely connect the fan, the team and the player and allow the fan to "wear what the pros wear."

About Foundation For Louisiana:

Foundation for Louisiana (FFL) is a social justice philanthropic intermediary founded in 2005 as the Louisiana Disaster Recovery Foundation to invest in the immediate recovery of Louisiana's communities after Hurricane Katrina. While FFL was founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, our founders recognized the need to address the longstanding inequities that have shaped life outcomes for the most marginalized of Louisianans. Our programs grew in response to these needs, and today FFL focuses on racial justice, climate justice, criminal justice reform, economic justice, gender justice, and support for Louisiana's vibrant arts and culture. Learn more at foundationforlouisiana

