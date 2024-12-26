Laced Bakes Launches The Dank Decadence Cookie Cake: The Ultimate Luxury Treat That Delivers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This New Year's Eve, elevate your celebrations with the world's most luxurious cookie cake: The Dank Decadence Cookie Cake , by Laced Bakes , the innovative infusion bakery redefining indulgence. Designed for the adventurous palate, this decadent treat pairs rich chocolate flavors with customizable terpenes, offering a curated experience to elevate your mood, focus, or relaxation.

Available in 250mg ($145) , 500mg ($275) , and 1000mg ($550) doses, the Dank Decadence Cookie Cake is crafted for enthusiasts who demand both flavor and function. Unlike overpriced and underwhelming competitors, this cookie cake doesn't just sit pretty-it delivers tangible effects tailored to you.

Customize Your Experience:



Sativa (Limonene): Uplifting and energizing for creativity and focus.

Hybrid (Pinene): Balanced clarity for smooth energy.

Indica (Myrcene): Relaxing and stress-relieving.

Hybrid (Beta-Caryophyllene): Eases discomfort while calming. Indica (Linalool): Soothing tranquility for unwinding.

"Why settle for empty luxury when you can have indulgence that actually does something?" says Crystal Grant , founder of Laced Bakes. "We wanted to create a cookie that doesn't just taste amazing but elevates your entire experience-whether it's a party or a quiet night in."

Pre-Order Now:

Pick up your Dank Decadence Cookie Cake on December 30th and 31st to kickstart your New Year's celebration on the perfect high note. Quantities are limited-don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind treat.

Coming Soon:

Stay tuned for the grand opening of Laced Bakes' members-only lounge in Brooklyn, offering exclusive events, infused menu items, and a community space for food and cannabis enthusiasts alike.

Elevate your indulgence with Laced Bakes.

Location : 1096 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221

