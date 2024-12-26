2024 Financial Oscars: Waton Securities International Honored As Outstanding Digital Empowerment Institution Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The selection for the "Outstanding Digital Empowerment Institution" focused on evaluating companies based on financial performance, competitiveness, customer recognition, digital strategy planning and implementation, digital transformation outcomes, and risk control capabilities. Particularly, it highlighted cases that have made significant strides in digital empowerment.

The evaluation also emphasized the outstanding performance of financial institutions in their own digital transformation and the sound risk control abilities demonstrated during this process, ensuring that while pursuing innovation, companies can effectively manage and control risks. Waton Securities International distinguished itself among the contenders with its sophisticated technology platform, well-defined digital strategy, substantial transformation achievements, and commendable risk control mechanisms.

Established in Hong Kong in 1989, Waton Securities International has steadily grown with a deep understanding of professional financial services and regulatory compliance. It has obtained licenses 1/4/5/9 from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, becoming a fully licensed brokerage with comprehensive financial service qualifications. Through continuous technological innovation and digital transformation, it has successfully built a one-stop brokerage cloud service platform, promoting advanced digital financial technology globally. Its pioneering SaaS product, "Broker Cloud", allows corporate clients to independently deploy and operate high-performance digital customer information management and trading systems without their own IT teams. The solution is relatively low-cost and adaptive to industry, which is the core competitiveness of Waton Securities International.

Data reveals that of the 1,100 securities firms in Hong Kong, approximately 600 are actively trading, yet fewer than 50 have developed their own mobile applications. On a global scale, among the 30,000 securities companies, only a handful-less than 300-feature brokerage trading Apps in App stores. This underscores a significant market demand for the digital enhancement of the securities sector.

With the swift growth of technologies like generative AI LLMs, blockchain, big data, and cloud computing, the securities industry can use these tools to streamline trading strategies, assess risks more accurately, and forecast market trends. These technologies also help the industry to move towards more integrated, platform-focused, and digital operations. The main goal of technology in finance is to increase the efficiency of financial institutions. A good starting point for applying technology is to focus on financial services and build a solid technical foundation for these institutions.

SOURCE Waton Securities