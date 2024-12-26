Russian Vessel's Sinking Tied To Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Moscow claims that the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean as a result of a attack.

The state-owned company said on Wednesday:“Oboronlogistics believes that on December 23, a pre-planned terrorist attack was committed against the vessel.”

Citing testimonies from crewmembers, the company told TASS news agency there were three successive blasts on the starboard side in the area of the stern.

“The vessel developed a 25-degree list – a clear sign water had begun to flood the ship's compartments,” Oboronlogistics added.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said the ship went down after an explosion in the engine room. The incident occurred between Spain and Algeria.

Fourteen of the 16 crewmembers were rescued, with two missing. It remains unclear who carried out the alleged terrorist act.

