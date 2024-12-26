(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil demonstrated remarkable stability during the Christmas week. Traders pushed futures to $73.71 per barrel. WTI crude futures followed suit, reaching $69.80 per barrel. Both benchmarks gained 0.2% despite thin holiday trading volumes.



China's unveiled a significant stimulus package worth 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion). This move aims to jumpstart their in 2025. Market analysts expect this decision to boost oil demand from the world's second-largest consumer.



The American economy displayed positive signals through machinery orders and housing data. The American Petroleum Institute API reported a 3.2 million barrel decrease in crude inventories. These factors point toward healthy demand in the world's largest oil-consuming nation.



India strengthened its position in the global oil marke . The country increased its oil imports by 2.1% year-over-year in November. Indian refiners processed 19.07 million metric tons, reflecting robust economic growth and increased travel demand.







Market experts shared measured optimism about price movements. Rakuten Securities analyst Satoru Yoshida highlighted China's stimulus impact. IG analyst Tony Sycamore predicted stable prices around $69.50 until full trading resumes.



Technical indicators paint a bullish picture for WTI Crude Oil Futures. Moving averages show ten buy signals against two sell signals. The RSI stands at 61.51, while MACD registers 0.17, supporting upward momentum.

Oil Markets Show Resilience Through Christmas Holiday Period

The International Energy Agency projects strong demand growth ahead. Global consumption will rise from 840,000 barrels per day in 2024 to 1.1 million in 2025. Total demand will reach 103.9 million barrels per day by 2025.



Supply concerns temper this optimistic outlook. The IEA forecasts a potential 950,000 barrel per day surplus in 2025. This oversupply could pressure prices despite growing demand.



FGE analysts warn about potential price spikes due to market positioning. Sparta Commodities notes diverging opinions about 2025 market balances. These factors suggest continued price volatility in the coming months.







