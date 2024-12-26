Oil international markets stay shut on Christmas

(MENAFN) Almost all international markets stayed shut on Monday because of the Christmas holiday day off.



The global oil benchmark of surged by 1.3 percent to USD73.58 per barrel on Tuesday, an increase from the last session's end of USD72.63.



The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate further increased by 1.2 percent to USD70.10 per barrel, compared to USD69.24 at the finish of the previous session.



Until the break, the two benchmarks surged with robust US economic development data and anticipations that international economic movement is going to push oil demand up.



In addition, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is projected to also simplify its policy after less-than-projected US inflation figures.



US share markets finished early on Tuesday and are going to stay shut on Wednesday.



Similarly, European share markets had a half-day on Tuesday and are not going to proceed on Wednesday.



Hong Kong markets are also shut on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as South Korean markets stayed shut on Wednesday.

