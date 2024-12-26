UAE’s vision missions create fresh Turkish trader chances

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates’ many vision missions offer fresh collaboration chances for Turkish traders with the UAE’s possible to enter a geography with an overall of USD35 trillion economy, Kanat Kutluk, chief of the Dubai Turkish Business Council, informed a Turkish news agency.



Kutluk stated that the UAE is a key business ally of Turkey, as the trade rate among both nations past year hit USD17.7 billion, with noticeable Turkish shipments to the UAE comprising silver, motor automobiles as well as automobiles units, carpets, textiles, and so on.



He emphasized that renewable energy reserves can increase the trade prospective of both nations and stressed that sectors including pharmaceuticals, health tourism, as well as hospital infrastructure investments are additionally in great demand.



“The UAE’s reach allows Turkish firms to access the Middle Eastern, Asian, and African markets, and the sectors of energy, infrastructure, technology, real estate, and tourism offer great opportunities for the Turkish business community,” he noted.



Kutluk stated that the We the UAE 2031 vision mission seeks to enhance the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) to USD816.3 billion and its international trade to USD1.1 trillion in 2031, whereas the UAE Centennial 2071 vision project concentrates on providing great education as well as a more satisfied culture, while the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 was projected forth to mark Dubai among the major three regions to advance and live in the world.

