Shaza Hotels Triumphs at World Travel Awards 2024 Bagging Two Prestigious Awards

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Shaza Hotels, the unique luxury hotel brand inspired by the cultures of the Silk Route, bagged the coveted World Awards for the ‘World’s Leading Halal Hospitality Brand’ at the grand finale ceremony held at Madeira, in Portugal. The brand also won another major award at the ceremony for ‘World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ for its prestigious hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.



“This is an extraordinary achievement for Shaza Hotels and we truly appreciate being honored by these acclaimed awards,” said Simon Coombs, CEO, Shaza Hotels. “The World Travel Awards are the benchmark of excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Winning across two top categories underscores Shaza Hotels’ commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and upscale experiences for halal-conscious travellers,” he added.



Shaza is dedicated to offering hospitality inspired by the legendary caravanserais stationed along the fabled Silk Route in bygone days. Its hotels are exquisitely designed in a style that reflects the refined elegance of the fashionable riads of Marrakesh and are an oasis of serenity where travellers can escape from the fast-moving pace of the world outside and retreat into a cocoon of luxurious comfort.



The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.



Shaza is a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 40 brands with over 800 hotels in 100 countries



GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, Shaza DISCOVERY, provides 24 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel.



