Ace Therapeutics Accelerates Preclinical Depression Investigation By Providing Depression-Related Behavior Tests

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ace Therapeutics, a preclinical contract research provider dedicated to offering comprehensive one-stop services, released the expansion of its research capabilities in the area of depression through the introduction of comprehensive depression-related behavior tests in its preclinical investigation processes. This integral development aims to enhance the understanding of depressive disorders and expedite the discovery of innovative therapeutic solutions.



Depression is a pervasive global challenge that affects millions of individuals, with current options often proving ineffective or inaccessible. With the advancement of biotechnology and biological tools, such as diagnostic technology and animal model development, researchers can further investigate the mechanisms related to depression and thereby develop effective therapies targeting depression.



Ace Therapeutics Psychiatry Team is committed to supporting scientists in making groundbreaking scientific discoveries and developing new applications to accelerate drug discovery and the scientific diagnosis and treatment of antipsychotic disorders. Its expert team can conduct depression behavior testing services to evaluate different components of depression in rodent models. For instance, the tail suspension and forced swim tests measure hopelessness, novelty-suppressed feeding measures apathy, and the sucrose preference test assesses anhedonia. In addition, tests to measure anxiety, including open field, elevated plus maze, and light/dark compartments, among others, often complement depression testing. By incorporating these specialized depression-related behavior tests into its preclinical depression research services, Ace Therapeutics aims to refine the evaluation of potential therapeutic candidates.



In short, the newly implemented behavioral assays will evaluate a spectrum of depression-like symptoms, including anhedonia, social withdrawal, and despair, in preclinical animal models. This innovative approach enables researchers to gather critical data and draw correlations between specific behaviors and potential pharmacological responses. Such advancements may lead to more targeted and personalized treatments for those suffering from depression.



In addition to depression behavior testing services, Ace Therapeutics also provides drug safety and efficacy studies, new antidepressant development, biomarker-based diagnostic development, and brain imaging diagnostic development, all to facilitate the research on depression, deepen understanding, and ultimately contribute to more effective treatments and interventions.



About Ace Therapeutics

With a team of experienced researchers and state-of-the-art facilities, Ace Therapeutics strives to accelerate the development of innovative mental illness therapies. From basic research services to therapeutic development services, Ace Therapeutics offers tailored solutions to facilitate antipsychiatry studies, enabling the transformation of promising concepts into life-changing treatments.



