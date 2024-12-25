Hamas Accuses Israel Of Delaying Ceasefire
12/25/2024 3:05:00 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Palestinian faction Hamas said Wednesday that a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap has been delayed due to new Israeli conditions.
In a statement, Hamas said it showed flexibility and responsibility during the ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian mediation.
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that an Israeli negotiating team would return from Qatar for consultations on a potential prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.
The Israeli Occupation launched a series of raids and bombardment within the last few hours on several areas that resulted in killing 26 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 45,000 victims, according to the Palestinian health ministry. (end)
