Usyk Tops List Of World's Best Heavyweight Boxers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 16 KOs) has been ranked as the top heavyweight boxer by the reputable sports portal GiveMeSport.

Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBC and WBO titles, reigns supreme at the top of the heavyweight tree after defeating Tyson Fury for the second straight time, Ukrinform reports, citing the portal .

"That pair of victories now means that he has beaten all three of his nearest contenders in the division, having already beaten Joshua twice and knocked out Daniel Dubois," the report said.

Usyk beats Fury to retain world heavyweight titles

The top ten also includes Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs), Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs), Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs), Martin Bakole (22-1, 16 KOs), Michael Hunter (26-1-2, 16 KOs), and Moses Itauma (11-0, 9 KOs).

Usyk's latest victory over Fury took place on December 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he won via unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 116-112 in favor of the Ukrainian.

Following the fight, World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman hailed Usyk as "one of the greatest fighters of our generation."