Security Operation Kills 13 Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- At least 13 "terrorists" were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan military press release, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan tribal district in KPK on reported presence of militants.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other found in the area, as security forces Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the release concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, an attack on a security check post killed 16 soldiers and eight militants in Makeen area of South Waziristan. The operation comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

