NASA's Parker Probe Makes Historic Closest Flyby Of The Sun

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) NASA's Parker Solar Probe flew approximately 6.1 million kilometers from the Sun, setting a new record for the closest approach to the star. This distance is nearly ten times closer than Mercury's orbit around the Sun.

The probe traversed the Sun's outer atmosphere, enduring intense heat and radiation. Such extreme conditions are critical for studying solar phenomena up close.

Communication with the probe will remain interrupted for several days. Scientists expect to receive a signal by December 27, confirming whether the spacecraft successfully endured the Sun's heat and radiation.

The Parker Solar Probe must withstand drastic temperature changes, transitioning from the Sun's intense heat to the cold of space multiple times. This challenge underscores the mission's complexity and the resilience of its engineering.

Arik Posner, a scientist on the Parker Solar Probe program at NASA, expressed excitement about the upcoming data. Nick Pinkine, operations manager at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, highlighted the groundbreaking nature of the mission, noting that no human-made object has ventured this close to a star before.

Launched on August 12, 2018, aboard a Delta IV rocket, the Parker Solar Probe aims to study the Sun in unprecedented detail. Its objectives include understanding why the Sun's corona is significantly hotter than its surface and identifying the processes that accelerate solar wind particles to extreme speeds.

The Parker Solar Probe represents a bold step in unraveling the Sun's mysteries. By venturing into previously uncharted territory, the spacecraft will provide insights that could reshape our understanding of solar physics.

This mission not only enhances knowledge about the Sun but also paves the way for future advancements in space exploration. The data collected will contribute to protecting Earth-based technologies from solar activity and fostering new discoveries in astrophysics.

