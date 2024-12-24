Would The Gupkar Protest Solve The Reservation Riddle?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Ummar Jamal

The recent protest led by Srinagar Member of Parliament Syed Ruhullah Mehdi for the rationalization of reservation policies in Jammu and Kashmir was nothing short of unprecedented. In an age where power-driven often overshadows value-driven politics, Ruhullah Mehdi's move to stand in solidarity with the protesting youth, even at the cost of defying his party line, is a bold departure from the norm.



This protest broke new ground in several ways. It

was extraordinary to see a sitting MP from the ruling National Conference, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, rise above party politics and actively join the demonstrators. In a political culture where allegiance to the party often trumps personal conviction, this was a breath of fresh air. His decision to stand with the students is emblematic of a new kind of leadership-one that values principles over power.

Second, the protest saw an unprecedented show of unity among political leaders. Representatives from various parties, including opposition leaders like Waheed Parra, Sheikh Khurshid, Iltija Mufti, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the students, lending their voices to the cause. This crossing of party lines to address a pressing public issue is a rarity at the time often mired in divisive politics.

Third, the protest marked the return of peaceful demonstrations in Kashmir, a sight that had become scarce in recent years.



The protest achieved more than just mobilizing people. It brought the issue of reservation to the forefront of political discourse. The demonstrators demanded a rollback of the new reservation policy to its previous status quo, forcing the government to address their grievances.

At the same time, the protest also acted as a wake-up call for the government that they can't leave this issue unaddressed for long. The same Chief Minister, who earlier stated that their government would not operate at the pleasure of agendas set on social media, was compelled to tweet on the same platform to quell the tsunami of anger after Syed Ruhullah Mehdi announced on Twitter that he would protest against his own Chief Minister over the rationalization of reservation.

Another remarkable aspect of this protest was its demonstration of intra-party democracy. Mehdi's dissatisfaction with his government's inaction on the reservation issue led him to take a stand, even while remaining within the party. This rare display of accountability within party ranks is something the public should aspire to see more of. It is a reminder that political leaders are answerable not just to their parties but also to the people they represent.

In response to the protest, a five-member delegation met with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and secured an assurance that a sub-committee would review the reservation policy over the next six months. However, this promise is far from a definitive success.

For one, the assurance lacks immediate action. If the Chief Minister was genuinely committed to addressing the issue, he could have halted all ongoing recruitments under the contentious policy until the review was completed. Moreover, six months is a long time, and the delay raises concerns about whether the review will yield any meaningful results.

The has been persistent contradiction about the reservation issue among the National conference leaders. While CM assured that cabinate sub-committee woud review the new reservation policy, his minister Javid Rana went on to say that nobody can touch ST-1 and ST-2. Few days ago Education Minister Sakina Yatoo also abstained from commenting on the reservation issue for fear of

matter being sub-judice. These contradictions reflect about the confusion with which government is fraught with about reservation issue. These contradictions need to be addressed

There is also the looming possibility of judicial intervention. If the courts deliver a verdict on the matter during this six-month period, it could complicate the situation further. The protesting students, therefore, view the Chief Minister's assurance as merely a starting point in what is likely to be a prolonged struggle.

The path to rationalizing reservation policies is fraught with obstacles. While government appears toothless in its ability to conduct a comprehensive review, the judiciary's role in this matter is limited. Courts can validate or invalidate policies, but they cannot step into the shoes of the legislature to devise new reservation frameworks.





And finally, there is little hope for intervention from the central government or the Lieutenant Governor, given their role in increasing the reservation quota earlier this year. Expecting them to reverse their own decision seems unlikely.

One of the most critical aspects of this protest is the need to maintain unity. While the demonstrators raised legitimate concerns about the reservation policy, it is essential to ensure that these protests do not create rifts between communities-whether reserved and unreserved, or between regions like Kashmir and Pir Panjal.

The right-thinking members of society must work to counter divisive narratives, particularly on social media, where some individuals exploit sensitive issues for personal gain. Unity is paramount, and any rationalization of reservation policies achieved at the cost of societal harmony would be a pyrrhic victory.

While the Gupkar protest was significant, it is only the beginning. The verbal assurance of the Chief Minister is insufficient to resolve the issue. The protesters, too, have a long journey ahead. To achieve the desired results, indeed this was the first protest the students did, but I do not think this is not going to be the last. That being said,

the government must act decisively and transparently, either by admitting its inability to address the problem because of the fact they are working in a Union Territory or by taking concrete steps toward reform.



Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The Author is a columnist and the National President of J&K Students Association. He tweets at ummar_jamal and can be reached at [email protected]