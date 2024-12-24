Herat Blacksmiths Struggling To Keep Local Industry Alive

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): In a small forge in the heart of western Herat city, the capital of western Herat province, 49-year-old Ahmad Shah is striving to keep the blacksmithing alive.

For years, he has crafted durable iron tools, but now he watches helplessly as the for his products has diminished.

The of cheap, low-quality foreign goods has not only reduced demand for his handmade tools, but has also pushed his trade to the brink of extinction.

With calloused hands and a weary voice, Ahmad Shah urged authorities to support local industries and prevent the extinguishing of blacksmithing in the region. Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, he lamented,“For years, I have produced high-quality and long-lasting iron tools, but cheap, visually appealing, and low-quality foreign goods have taken over our market.”

He explained financial challenges of competing with foreign goods, saying,“A hatchet we produce costs around 100 afghanis to make, and we sell it for 130 afghanis. Yet, people prefer foreign products over quality local tools. If this trend continues, our industry will face destruction.”

Ahmad Shah is not alone in this struggle. Across his shop, fellow blacksmith Nasir Mohammadi shared similar frustrations. While hammering an iron piece, he spoke about the unrelenting hardships of their trade.

“Our market has grown cold,” Nasir said.“Life has become increasingly difficult, and even meeting basic living expenses is a struggle. Our work changes with the seasons, but with a stable market, we could fulfill many community needs. We urge the government to limit the import of goods already produced locally in Herat.”

Economic experts agree that the uncontrolled import of foreign goods is a major factor in the decline of domestic industries.

Gulab Haidari, an economic expert, explained,“The domestic industry in the country is not strong enough to compete with similar imported goods. If the government does not act, it will cause serious damage to local industries.”

Meanwhilem, Information and Culture Department officials also emphasize the importance of fostering and strengthening domestic industries.

Maulvi Hamidullah Ghyasi, an official of the department, called on citizens to support local production, saying,“Public cooperation and the use of local products will lead to the growth and support of these trades.”

Currently, only a few blacksmith shops remain operational in Herat. Once a pillar of the city's economy, blacksmithing now relies on greater support from both the government and the public to survive.

