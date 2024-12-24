Marmi 2025 Registration Continues At Katara With More GCC Participation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The registration process for the Hudad Al-Tahadi Championship, part of the 16th edition Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025), continued on Tuesday.

The process saw significant participation from the GCC region on the third day of registration at the Al Gannas Qatari Society headquarters in the Cultural Village Katara. The festival, held under the patronage of HE Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani and supported by the Fund for the Support of Social and Sports Activities (Daam), will take place from January 1 to February 1, 2025, in Sabkha Marmi, the Sealine Area.

The Marmi International Falcons and Hunting Festival has become a hallmark of the Al Gannas Qatari Society's efforts to preserve Qatari and Gulf heritage. The festival aims to uphold the traditional and emotional values associated with this sport inherited from ancestors. It also highlights the sport's significance in the Arab, particularly the Gulf and Qatari, cultural heritage.

The "Hudad Al-Tahadi" Championship saw notable participation from citizens and GGC nationals. Saad Issa Al-Mohannadi, a Qatari participant, remarked: "This is my third year participating in the Marmi Festival. The championship witnesses fierce competition from both Qataris and GCC participants. I am fully prepared and currently training my falcon, which I specifically purchased from Ukraine."

Abdullah al-Otaibi from Saudi Arabia expressed his excitement: "I am happy to participate in the Marmi Festival for the eighth year. Despite not achieving victory so far, the competition is intense. I remain optimistic and hope to win this year with a special Shaheen falcon from Saudi Arabia."

Nasser al-Shamsi, member of participating team from the UAE, said: "We participate annually in the Marmi Festival and eagerly await it each year. We have been fortunate to win in previous editions, and we are excited to compete again, this time with a large number of falcons."

