Awqaf Ministry Opens Historic Mosque In Old Umm Al Qhab

Doha, Qatar: The of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Department of Mosques, opened the historic mosque in the old Umm Al Qhab area in December.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry indicated that this step came after the completion of comprehensive maintenance work on the mosque, under the supervision of the Department of Engineering Affairs, in coordination with the Qatar Museums' Architectural Conservation Department, and with funding from the General Directorate of Endowments, noting that the historic mosque, numbered (M.S. 396), includes a main prayer hall that can accommodate 34 worshipers, and the mosque's liwan can accommodate the same number of worshipers, approximately 34 worshipers.

The mosque includes a courtyard that extends over an area of 120 square meters, and a minaret with an archaeological character is erected on its southeastern corner.

The ministry said that maintenance was carried out on the external walls as well as the internal walls of the mosque in a manner consistent with the heritage form, adding that a new roof was built for the mosque in the same old architectural spirit of heritage mosques.

The ministry pointed out that the bridges were reinforced and special wood was placed after treating it with chemicals to protect it from corrosion and damage, then bamboo sticks, mats, wooden panels, thermal and water insulation were placed. The mosque courtyard was also equipped with small pebbles, and a concrete walkway was prepared for people with special needs. The ministry noted that in light of the keenness to preserve the heritage spirit of the mosque, the mosque was provided with a new electricity network with air conditioning, lighting and sound devices, and safety and security devices.

The Department of Engineering Affairs is responsible for providing the needs of the country's regions for mosques and prayer rooms, supplying them with temporary mosques and supervising their preservation, preparing the annual plan for the maintenance of mosques and imams' residences, in coordination with the relevant authorities, supervising the preparation and implementation of construction and maintenance works for mosques, and for projects to build mosques and imams' residences owned by the endowment in terms of designs, technical and engineering specifications and implementation, and preparing a database on mosques, prayer rooms, and their workers.

In the designs of the mosques, the department takes into account the different areas of land on which the mosques will be built, the requirements of green buildings and sustainable buildings, the emphasis on the conditions of sustainability in the use of electricity and water, and the preservation of the aesthetics of heritage in the designs in a way that reflects the authenticity of the Qatari and Islamic heritage according to the highest standards.

The ministry's plans for building mosques also take into account the population density map, engineering and architectural specifications, and the heritage aspect within the framework of caring for mosques to perform worship and serve worshippers.