(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technologically advanced pumps are transforming outlook by reducing complications and hospital visits. Start-ups intensify competition with user-centric designs, yet bridging physician training gaps remains crucial. Strong synergy among stakeholders can liberate high-potential markets and optimize patient care outcomes. New Delhi, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Insulin pump was valued at US$6.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 25.40 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The global need for insulin pumps in 2024 remains strong, driven by the increasing number of people living with diabetes and the continual improvements in pump technology. The International Diabetes Federation (2023) estimates around 580 million individuals living with diabetes worldwide, while the American Diabetes Association (2023) highlights that roughly 150 million people require insulin therapy. According to the World Health Organization (2023), around 5 million insulin pump devices are currently in active use in the global insulin pump market, reflecting a notable shift toward automated insulin delivery methods. The Mayo Clinic (2023) underscores tubed pumps and patch pumps as the most prominent types, with tubed pumps dominating in terms of widespread adoption. Download Free Sample Copy @ Leading industry participants include Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, and Roche Diabetes Care, as referenced by the ADA (2023), all of whom continue to introduce pump innovations that reduce user intervention. In terms of costs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (2023) places the average insulin pump in the United States anywhere from USD 4,000 to 7,000, while the French National Authority for Health (2023) indicates a typical outlay between USD 3,500 and 6,000 in France. The UK's National Health Service (2023) estimates expenses up to USD 4,500. In emerging economies, the Indian Council of Medical Research (2023) notes insulin pump costs often begin around USD 2,000, and the China CDC (2023) reports an average of about USD 2,500 in the insulin pump market. Projections suggest that growth in diabetes prevalence will continue. The IDF Diabetes Atlas (2023) forecasts the diabetic population could surpass 640 million by 2030, signifying a growing base of individuals requiring sustained insulin support. Meanwhile, the WHO (2023) anticipates a corresponding increase in those who may benefit from pump therapy. Such forecasts point to a sustained rise in insulin pump demand, driven by improved device accuracy, evolving government healthcare policies, and greater patient awareness. Continued research and user-friendly designs are poised to make insulin pumps even more accessible and appealing to millions of people in need.. Key Findings in Insulin Pump Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 25.40 billion CAGR (2025-2033) 17.2% Top Drivers

Rising early-onset type 2 diabetes, fueling insulin pump adoption among India's younger demographic groups.

Growing availability of advanced telehealth platforms supporting seamless insulin pump usage across remote regions. Intensified government reimbursement programs incentivizing insulin pump manufacturers to expand in smaller Indian cities. Top Trends

Integration of real-time continuous glucose monitoring with smartphone apps for enhanced personalized therapy insights.

Collaborations between local device manufacturers, driving cost-effective pumps tailored for India's diverse population needs. Accelerated shift toward tubeless patches, improving comfort and adherence for Indian insulin pump users. Top Challenges

Limited physician training on advanced pump algorithms, hampering widespread adoption in rural Indian clinics.

High device costs restricting insulin pump penetration among lower-income households in India's urban outskirts. Frequent supply chain disruptions affecting timely availability of quality infusion sets throughout Indian markets.

Tubed Insulin Pumps Maintain Unwavering Global Popularity Today, Set to Continue Holding Over 60% Market Share

Tubed, or tethered insulin pumps continue to be heavily consumed worldwide owing to their proven reliability and advanced features. The American Diabetes Association (2024) underscores that they have a longstanding track record, leading many healthcare professionals in the insulin pump market to recommend them for their consistent insulin delivery and flexibility in programming various basal rates throughout the day. According to the International Diabetes Federation (2024), tubed pumps are often preferred for patients seeking precise glucose control, particularly those with complex insulin needs. The NIH (2024) suggests that the attachable reservoir design can hold larger quantities of insulin, making these devices practical for individuals with higher daily insulin requirements. The Mayo Clinic (2024) reports that many tubed models also integrate seamlessly with continuous glucose monitoring systems, enhancing their therapeutic potential.

The reliability of tubed pumps in the insulin pump market also contributes to their commercial success. The CDC (2024) points to strong brand loyalty among long-term users who appreciate the technologies' track record of stable performance. Diabetes UK (2024) notes that consumers often choose tubed models for the broad range of infusion sets available, enabling personalization of insertion angles and tubing lengths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (2024) has granted approvals for multiple tubed pumps featuring automated insulin delivery algorithms, reflecting ongoing enhancements in system intelligence. The Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (2024) indicates that parents of children with type 1 diabetes often gravitate toward tubed pumps for comprehensive remote monitoring and adjustable insulin settings. The China CDC (2024) further observes that in regions where patch pumps remain less familiar, tubed devices gain market traction through established clinical evidence. This confluence of factors-their historical trust factor, integration capabilities, and robust performance-helps explain why tubed insulin pumps retain a dominant position in a market increasingly focused on advanced diabetes management

Understanding Drivers of Insulin Pump Purchasing and Usage

Consumer behavior regarding insulin pump market adoption is founded upon the desire for better blood glucose control, convenience, and long-term cost benefits. The American Diabetes Association indicates many consumers prefer pumps for their capacity to reduce the frequency of injections. WHO (2024) reports that advanced features like automated bolus calculators and continuous glucose monitoring integration have prompted higher acceptance among technologically inclined users. The CDC emphasizes that individuals who experience multiple daily injection routines often switch to pumps for improved lifestyle flexibility. The Diabetes UK organization (2024) reveals that affordability remains a hurdle, leading some patients to opt for insurance coverage or financial assistance programs to manage upfront costs. The NIH highlights that brand reputation strongly influences the purchasing pattern.

The ADA also observes that younger adults show growing interest in pumps that sync with smartphone apps, while older populations focus on simplicity and reliability. The Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology shows a rising trend of consumers conducting in-depth online research before finalizing a pump purchase in the insulin pump market. Astute Analytica foresees an incremental shift in demand toward tubeless designs, yet users continue to gravitate toward tubed models for their proven track record. The Canadian Diabetes Association (2024) finds that cost-conscious shoppers weigh the potential improvement in quality of life against the device's total price. The Cleveland Clinic confirms that consistent follow-up care substantially influences user satisfaction and ongoing pump usage.

Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Insulin Pump Market Rivalries and Recent Strides Toward Innovation

Competition in the insulin pump market remains intense as several key players seek to offer innovative devices that cater to diverse patient needs. According to the American Diabetes Association (2024), Medtronic's established presence ensures a wide user base, while Tandem Diabetes Care continues to expand its offerings with integrated continuous glucose monitoring solutions. The World Health Organization (2024) notes that cutting-edge features are increasingly being used to distinguish products, including automated insulin delivery algorithms designed to simplify diabetes management. Insulet's wearable pumps have drawn attention for their discreet form factor, as referenced by the International Diabetes Federation, while Roche Diabetes Care's developments focus on user-friendly interfaces and adaptable dosing options identified by the NIH.

Recent initiatives shed light on the new opportunities opening up within this competitive landscape. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared advanced hybrid closed-loop systems that automatically adjust insulin delivery based on real-time glucose readings, prompting further interest in sensor-integrated pumps. The Mayo Clinic points to collaborative studies between pump manufacturers and biotechnology firms in the insulin pump market that seek to refine artificial pancreas technology. The CDC (2024) highlights ongoing pilot programs in Europe aimed at evaluating insulin pump benefits for pediatric groups. Diabetes UK (2024) references an increasing number of government grants supporting research into personalized diabetes devices. The Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (2024) foresees a sustained focus on improving sensor accuracy and delivering fully autonomous insulin therapy solutions in the near future.

India And China Rise As Key Insulin Pump Growth Destinations

India and China are rapidly emerging as prime destinations for insulin pump market, primarily due to the expanding diabetic population and increased healthcare infrastructure. WHO (2024) reports that India alone is witnessing a surge in diabetes incidence, with over 80 million individuals currently diagnosed in the country, while China CDC (2024) confirms a figure of over 120 million people dealing with diabetes across urban and rural regions. The Indian Council of Medical Research attributes this to a mix of genetic predisposition, evolving lifestyles, and growing awareness of diabetes management strategies. In both nations, the American Diabetes Association (2024) projects that individuals relying on insulin could climb significantly by 2030, surpassing previous estimates recorded in 2020. A study reveals that insulin pumps in India are reportedly used by hundreds of thousands, while China's user base already reaches over a million according to local endocrinology departments. The study further predicts a notable spike as healthcare accessibility broadens in smaller cities and rural areas.

India's emerging regulations designed to cap the cost of critical medical devices are intended to address affordability challenges, according to the Indian Ministry of Health (2024). This regulatory approach underscores the likelihood of even further growth in the insulin pump market, as more people can avail themselves of advanced diabetes management options. The National Health Mission in India is driving public awareness campaigns to lessen future diabetes-related complications, which in turn encourages demand for practical solutions like insulin pumps. Meanwhile, as China invests in telemedicine and digital health, manufacturers are finding new avenues to expand distribution channels. Such shifts are poised to make India and China essential growth engines, paving the way for broader adoption of insulin pumps and more comprehensive diabetes care.

Global Insulin Pump Market Key Players:



Beta Bionics

Cellnovo Ltd

CeQur

EOFlow

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Insulet Corporation

Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd.

LA Roche

Medtronic

MicroPort

Tandem Diabetes Care

Terumo

Valeritas

ViCentra

Ypsomed Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Diabetes Type



Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes Gestational Diabetes

By Gender



Male Female

By Device Type



Tubed (Tethered) Insulin Pump Tubeless Insulin Pumps (Patch Pumps)

By Sales Channel



Online Channels

Offline Channels



Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies and Clinics

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

